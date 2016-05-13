SampleRadar: 366 free sparse soundscape samples

Whatever kind of music you're making, there's almost always a place for an atmospheric bed of sound to set the mood and fill out the mix.

Happily for you, SampleRadar has created a wide selection of these beds - all you have to do is lie in them, so to speak.

What you need to know

The sparse soundscape samples are divided into five main folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The sparse soundscape samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Cracklature

CreepVoxLoop

ReLooped

SPXNoiseLoop

TonalReDraw

Sparse soundscape samples: click to download

Sparse soundscape samples (421MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

