SampleRadar: 289 free battery-powered samples

Having a battery power option in an electronic music device not only makes it portable, but it also somehow lends it an innate sense of fun.
It's these mains-free (and often minuscule) marvels that we're celebrating here, as SampleRadar ditches the power supply and digs out the AAs.
What you need to know
The battery-powered samples are divided into six folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The battery-powered samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Atari punk synth
Yamaha RY8 beat
Weevil madness
Chimera BC8
Battery-powered samples: click to download
Battery-powered samples (288MB)
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
