SampleRadar: 289 free battery-powered samples

Can you see a power lead? Of course not.

Having a battery power option in an electronic music device not only makes it portable, but it also somehow lends it an innate sense of fun.

It's these mains-free (and often minuscule) marvels that we're celebrating here, as SampleRadar ditches the power supply and digs out the AAs.

Read more: Yamaha MODX Series keyboards

What you need to know

The battery-powered samples are divided into six folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The battery-powered samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Atari punk synth

Yamaha RY8 beat

Weevil madness

Chimera BC8

Battery-powered samples: click to download

Battery-powered samples (288MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub