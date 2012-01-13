SampleRadar: 204 free percussion samples

Nothing can spice up a drum track quite like a bit of percussion, so SampleRadar thought it was high time it paid a second visit to the world of supplementary rhythm sounds.

There are loops, fills, and single hits; everything you need, in other words, to give your beats some bounce.

What you need to know

The drum breaks are split into three folders: Cajon, Conga and Djembe. Each of these contains loops, fills and hits played on that instrument.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The percussion samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Cajon loop

Conga loop

Djembe loop

Percussion samples: click to download

Percussion samples (39.2MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub