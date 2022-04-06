SampleRadar: 252 free bendy bassline samples

Low-end loops made loose and lively by LFOs

Basslines in contemporary EDM, dubstep and D&B are typically filled with movement and variety. Today's SampleRadar brings you a hefty collection of such bendy basslines - ready to be dropped into your DAW for low-end liveliness.

What you need to know

The bendy bassline samples are supplied in two main folders, and then categorised by tempo within.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bendy bassline samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy! 

Example sounds

Bendy bassline samples: click to download

Bendy bassline samples (132MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more. 

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub

