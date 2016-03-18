SampleRadar: 320 free stretched samples

Like the waistband on our elasticated trousers when we slip them on after the Christmas break, all the sounds in this collection have been subject to some extreme stretching.

Of course, producers often use timestretching in subtle ways to make parts conform to a project's tempo, but we've pushed things to the limit.

What you need to know

The stretched samples are divided into four main folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The stretched samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Atmosphere

Cymbal

Drum hit

Beat

