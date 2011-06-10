SampleRadar: 45 free Vince Watson techno samples

A real treat for you this week, as we bring you a selection of pro samples courtesy of Computer Music magazine and techno bigwig Vince Watson.

The samples represent just a taste of what you can expect if you pick up the July issue of Computer Music, the cover DVD of which contains 800 exclusive Watson-crafted techno sounds.

What you need to know

The samples are split into eight folders, each of which is labelled according to the type of techno samples that it contains.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Vince Watson techno samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

808 electro groove

Moonbass

Fatswoop

Electronica percussion

Chordswoop

Vince Watson techno samples (74MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

