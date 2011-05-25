Get 800 amazing Vince Watson samples with CM166!

CM has been giving you access to the studios and production techniques of the pros for over a decade, and now we're going one step by further by giving you their sounds, too!

Computer Music's all-new VIP Series of sample libraries brings you top notch sounds from some of the finest artists in the world of electronic music - from house and electro to DnB, breaks and beyond - and we're kicking off with melodic techno maven Vince Watson in issue 166. Here's one of Vince's jazzier tracks to get you in the mood and give you an idea of what to expect from his exclusive CM sample collection:

The second instalment in the VIP Series (issue 168) will be taking things in a decidedly DnB direction - we'll post details here nearer the time.