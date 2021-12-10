SampleRadar advent calendar: 205 free ultra minimal samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

These samples are perfect for integrating into minimal styles like minimal techno or minimal house, or for injecting a sense of minimalism into whatever else you might be working on. In this pack, you'll find a ton of individual sounds, in addition to pre-made bass, lead and drum loops ready to drag-and-drop into your DAW.

The minimalism in this sample collection, which is being exercised in an 'ultra' way, is a temporal reference; all the sounds are short blips, beeps, pops and pings. The sources are all synths which have had their VCA and VCF envelopes trimmed to barely let anything out, producing minimal tones, percs and hits that are all short in duration.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four folders, in which you'll find further subfolders divided by tempo.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Ultra minimal samples: click to download

Ultra minimal samples (46MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

Less is more: the beginner's guide to minimal dance music

9 minimal track arrangement tips: find out how a little can go a long way

Keep it simple, stupid: 7 stripped-back minimal house and techno production tips

How to create a minimal drum groove in your DAW

14 essential minimal house tips