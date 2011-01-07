SampleRadar: 318 free old-school rave samples

For most people, the party season has just come to an abrupt end, but for SampleRadar, it never stops.

In fact, we're starting 2011 by getting our old-school rave on, with a collection of sounds that hark back to the early '90s. So, grab your whistle and dive in.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five folders: Beats, Drum hits, FX, Loops and Construction Kits (127, 135 and 140bpm).

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The old-school rave samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 140bpm

Lazer

Hoover

Bass 135bpm

Old-school rave samples: click to download

Old-School rave samples (108MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorial

How to make a dirty house-style rave hoover sound

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub