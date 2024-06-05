SampleRadar: 935 free analogue polysynths samples

The evergreen sounds of classic polyphonic synths (Prophet, Juno, Jupiter, Matrix, etc.) are the focus of this sample collection. 16 synth patches were created across a variety of sources, and to warm up their digital bones they were recorded through an Arsenal Audio R24 EQ and Focusrite ISA828 preamps.

The base synth patches were created to make the most of the classic oscillator/filter relationships we tend to associate with the analogue polyphonics, but they were also kept on the more 'vanilla' side to maximise usefulness – bathe them in delay, reverb, flange/phase, and don't forget some spicy distortion.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders: Chord Hits and Instruments. Pretty self-explanatory. The Chord Hits are made up of seven chords (major, 6th, 9th, minor, minor 6th, minor 7th and diminished) in three keys (A, C & E) to minimise pitch shifting in order to shoe-horn into a track. The Instruments folder contains all 16 patches with individual white notes from C0 to C5.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Analogue polysynths samples: click to download

Analogue polysynths samples (1.38GB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.