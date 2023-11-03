SampleRadar: 473 free sub bass samples

Getting your sub bass is one of the hardest aspects of music production to master, but the most rewarding to get right; there's nothing like a well-mixed sub to lend weight, power and presence to any track.

That's why we've put together a bumper pack of sub samples for you to experiment with. We've got everything from sub-heavy kicks (almost 100 of them) to low-pass filtered drum loops to sub-heavy synth riffs inside, along with multi-sampled subs from a variety of classic synths and samplers, including the Roland SH-101, Korg MS-20 and Novation Bass Station.

Simply scroll down and hit the link below to download and explore the full collection of sub bass samples.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Sub bass samples: click to download

Sub bass samples (409MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

