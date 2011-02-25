SampleRadar: 382 free ambient samples

Can't see the wood for the trees? It's time to take five...

As you'll know if you've been following it for a while, SampleRadar loves to shake a leg on the dancefloor. But there are also times, just like for everyone else, when it likes to relax and have a nice sit down.

This is just one of those times: we've casually rifled though the vault marked 'ambient' and lackadaisically put together this calming collection.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two construction kits of different tempi (80 and 120bpm). These contain arpeggiated synth, bass, drum, pad, Rhodes, guitar and other loops

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The ambient samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Synth arp 80bpm

Beat 80bpm

Bass 120bpm

Rhodes piano 120bpm

Ambient samples: click to download

Ambient samples (502MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

