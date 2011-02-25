SampleRadar: 382 free ambient samples

As you'll know if you've been following it for a while, SampleRadar loves to shake a leg on the dancefloor. But there are also times, just like for everyone else, when it likes to relax and have a nice sit down.
This is just one of those times: we've casually rifled though the vault marked 'ambient' and lackadaisically put together this calming collection.
What you need to know
The samples are split into two construction kits of different tempi (80 and 120bpm). These contain arpeggiated synth, bass, drum, pad, Rhodes, guitar and other loops
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The ambient samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Synth arp 80bpm
Beat 80bpm
Bass 120bpm
Rhodes piano 120bpm
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
