SampleRadar advent calendar: 797 '90s synth samples

This '90s synth mega-pack collects almost 800 professionally recorded synth samples that are perfect for sprinkling some '90s magic into your productions. Covering leads, bass, pads and arps we've got something analogue (the Kurzweil 2600r) and something digital (the Novation Bass Station) along with some killer loops and multi-samples made using Arturia's V Collection emulations of the Yamaha DX-7 and Casio CZ series.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

'90s synth samples: click to download

'90s synth samples (1500MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

