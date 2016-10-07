SampleRadar: 464 free cartoon caper samples

We all remember those Saturday mornings spent watching cartoons, but it isn't just the visuals we recall; it's the sounds as well.

If you're looking for bangs, boings, squelches and blasters, you've come to the right place, as SampleRadar indulges in some cartoon capers.

What you need to know

The cartoon capers samples are divided into seven folders, each of which is labelled according to the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The cartoon capers samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Boing

Gun shot

Pitched sting

Vocal

Cartoon capers samples: click to download

Cartoon capers samples (121MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

