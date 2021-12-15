SampleRadar advent calendar: 275 free micro modulars samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

For this sample pack, we've recorded loops and one-shots from the Bastl Kastle, Bastl Kastle Drum and Volca Modular. Each of these micro modulars is a nifty little modular synth capable of producing surprisingly big sounds.

The Bastl Kastle Drum gave us some crunchy, glitchy drum hits perfect for peppering into your rhythms, while its older brother the Bastl Kastle produced some gnarly drones and sci-fi FX, as did the Volca Modular. Check out a selection below before downloading for use in your own projects.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three folders, which are named by the instrument that produced them. These folders are further divided into loops and one-shots.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Micro modulars samples: click to download

Micro modulars samples (307MB)

