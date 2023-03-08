SampleRadar: 493 creative kick drum samples

By MusicRadar
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

We serve up a colossal collection of kicks with which to kick off your next project

Kick drum
(Image credit: Future)

Kick drums are the building block of any drum beat: coming in all shapes and sizes, these bass-heavy thuds, knocks, booms and wallops provide a rhythmic anchor for snares and hi-hats to dance around.

That's why we've dedicated the latest edition of SampleRadar exclusively to kick drums, bringing you a colossal collection of kicks that covers all corners of the sonic map. 

Kicks of all kinds can be found herein: acoustic, digital, analogue, bitcrushed, processed and gated, we've got kicks from real drums, kicks from drum machines, kicks from synthesizers and even kicks made from recordings of everyday objects. It's the perfect sample pack with which to kick off your next project...

What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of kick drum samples in eleven folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Creative kick drum samples: click to download

Creative kick drum samples (102MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.

