SampleRadar: 176 free dirty grime samples

SampleRadar is taking its second trip into the world of grime this week, bringing you construction kits and more.

Drums come courtesy of Linplug's RMIV drum module (with layered claps and snares to add extra weight), while the basses and synths have been left deliberately simple using basic waveforms.

What you need to know

The samples are split into nine construction kits, and there's also a bonus folder of 'bits and FX'.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The grime samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass

FX

Drums

Dark pad

Buzz stab

Dirty grime samples: click to download

Dirty grime samples (96MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

