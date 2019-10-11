SampleRadar: 264 free urban spaces samples

The sounds of the city are so familiar that you probably barely notice them, but they can be a great source of atmosphere for your music.

With field recorder in hand, we've been out and about in parks, under bridges, in shopping centres and on street corners. The result is the urban spaces sample pack, which includes both raw and heavily processed sounds.

What you need to know

The urban spaces samples are divided into five folders: Raw loops, Edited loops, Split loop processes, Stacked reverb processes and Triple bandsplit processes.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The urban spaces samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Urban spaces samples: click to download

Urban spaces samples (397MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub