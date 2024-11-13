SampleRadar: 139 free dream pop samples
Sound like Cocteau Twins and Beach House with these dreamy and melodic loops and one-shots
More of a vibe than a genre, dream pop is a difficult concept to define. Adjacent to the similarly amorphous worlds of shoegaze and slowcore, dream pop conjures big feelings from hazy, effects-laden guitars and shimmering synth pads, accompanied more often than not by a silky and reverberant female vocal.
This is the focus of our latest free sample pack, which features a collection of loops and one-shots designed to be used in dream pop productions. Running our guitars and synths through an extensive palette of effects processors, we've put together 139 bewitching sounds that could be straight out of a Cocteau Twins joint.
What you need to know
Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Dream pop samples: click to download
Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.
