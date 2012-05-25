SampleRadar: 586 free analogue drum and bass samples

Digital musicians we may be, but for many, analogue sounds are still where it's at.

SampleRadar knows this all too well, which is why this week's collection is stuffed with clean and processed sounds that were created using a selection of vintage analogue drum and synth hardware.

What you need to know

The analogue drum and bass samples are split into seven folders, each of which is labelled to indicate the type of sounds you'll find within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The analogue drum and bass samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

MBase Bug Crushed

PCK100 Big Muff

Vermona Misc

Synare

Analogue drum and bass samples (44MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

