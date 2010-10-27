How to give your music analogue-style warmth

Step 7: Not all saturation plug-ins are the same. The controls on a tube emulation will be very different to those found on a tape emulation. The main drive and frequency controls, however, will have broadly the same effect from plug-in to plug-in. You can then use the other, more specialist controls to create effect-specific warmth, such as tape-saturation emulation.

