SampleRadar: 149 free FM synth samples

Loved, derided and then loved again, it's been a rocky road for FM synthesis, but its sound now has the classic status that it deserves.

This installment of SampleRadar gives you a little slice of FM heaven, so download and dive in.

What you need to know

The FM synth samples are divided into six folders: four of tempo-labelled loops, and one each of percussion hits and chords.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The FM synth samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

FM synth samples: click to download

FM synth samples (156MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub