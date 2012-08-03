SampleRadar: 200 free experimental lead samples

If you're bored of the same old brash, in your face lead sounds and progressions, this week's SampleRadar could provide the perfect antidote.

Devised by experimental sound scientist rachMiel, it features lead loops in three categories: 12-tone mirrors (forward and backward versions of the same 12-tone rows); building blocks (short segments extracted from one long melodic line); and modals (rhythmically upbeat Aeolian, Dorian, Lydian and Phrygian fragments).

They might sound unusual, but indulge your adventurous side and give them a go.

What you need to know

The experimental lead samples are divided into the three categories detailed above.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The experimental lead samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

12 tone mirror

Building block

Modal dorian

Modal phrygian

Experimental lead samples: click to download

Experimental lead samples (335MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

