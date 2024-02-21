SampleRadar: 403 free minimal percussion samples

Clicks, pops, crackles and all those noises people work so hard to remove from their recordings can also be used to great effect, as they have been for years since it was realised the vinyl crackles on samples were almost as important as the breaks they accompanied.

For this collection we set about creating a set of noises, both one-shots and longer sections that have become loops, from an (almost) entirely analogue process. The resulting samples would double nicely as percussive and textural elements in minimal electronic productions in the vein of Ricardo Villalobos, pictured above.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Minimal percussion samples: click to download

Minimal percussion samples (139MB)

