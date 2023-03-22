SampleRadar: 163 tape loops samples

Capture the nostalgic warmth and lo-fi crackle of a bygone era with our latest sample pack

Though tape was developed as a high-fidelity recording medium, its ability to impart something 'other' to its subjects has always been a feature to be exploited, even before the days of digital recording. 

This sample pack offers up a set of loops and one-shots that combine 'controllable' digital tape emulations and the less than hi-fi quality of a 1965 WEM Custom Copicat valve tape echo.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Tape loops samples: click to download

Tape loops samples (252MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.

