SampleRadar: 494 free contact mic madness samples

The sounds you get from recording with a contact mic are very different to those you'd capture with a standard microphone, which is good news for experimental noise makers.

SampleRadar has stuck its piezo in all kinds exotic places, and you can download the results below.

What you need to know

The contact mic madness samples are divided into eight main folders, each of which is labelled based on the type of sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The contact mic madness samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Contact mic madness samples (469MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

