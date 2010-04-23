SampleRadar: 316 free hip-hop samples

Just when you thought you'd have to start buying your royalty-free loops and hits again, SampleRadar returns. It's good to be back.
And we're back with a bang - or perhaps that should be a bling, as we're taking a long overdue look at hip-hop.
Our collection includes drums, basslines, guitars, synths and keyboards - everything you need, in other words, to produce a hip-hop beat.
What you need to know
The samples are split into six construction kits that are labelled according to their tempo (85, 90, 94, 97, 100 and 110bpm). Each kit contains further folders labelled by instrument type.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The hip-hop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example loops
Beat 85bpm
Bassline 90bpm
Guitar 94bpm
Keys 97bpm
Synth 100bpm
Hip-hop samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
