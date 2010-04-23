SampleRadar: 316 free hip-hop samples

Let us help you to kickstart your hip-hop production career.

Just when you thought you'd have to start buying your royalty-free loops and hits again, SampleRadar returns. It's good to be back.

And we're back with a bang - or perhaps that should be a bling, as we're taking a long overdue look at hip-hop.

Our collection includes drums, basslines, guitars, synths and keyboards - everything you need, in other words, to produce a hip-hop beat.

What you need to know

The samples are split into six construction kits that are labelled according to their tempo (85, 90, 94, 97, 100 and 110bpm). Each kit contains further folders labelled by instrument type.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The hip-hop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Beat 85bpm

Bassline 90bpm

Guitar 94bpm

Keys 97bpm

Synth 100bpm

Hip-hop samples: click to download

Hip-hop samples (278MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

