SampleRadar: 321 free bitcrushed samples

Bitcrushing sounds is like squeezing bubble wrap - once you get going, you just can't stop.

Fortunately, the process of mashing up audio leaves you with rather more than a sheet of deflated plastic: this week's SampleRadar collection was brought to you by running sounds through the BugBrand BabyBugCrusher v1 pedal and Malgorithm bit crusher.

What you need to know

The bitcrushed samples are divided into three folders containing beats, loops and percussion hits.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The bitcrushed samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bitcrushed beat (100bpm)

Bitcrushed MiniBrute loop (130bpm)

Bitcrushed percussion hit

Bitcrushed samples: click to download

Bitcrushed samples (127MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub