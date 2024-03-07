SampleRadar: 475 drum 'n' bass essentials samples

Drum 'n' bass has made a spirited comeback in recent years, thanks to the efforts of a new generation of producers blending its high-voltage beats and breakneck tempos with irresistible pop hooks.

All the more reason for you to have a crack at cooking up some D'n'B yourself, and there's no better place to start than this free drum and bass essentials sample pack.

Inside, you'll find drum loops, one-shots, chord stabs, FX, bass lines and synth melodies, along with some classic airhorns and a set of multisamples that capture the Akai sine bass tone. Everything you need, really.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drum 'n' bass essentials samples: click to download

Drum 'n' bass essentials samples (293MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.