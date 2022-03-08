SampleRadar: 265 free starting point samples

Ideally, you'd be full of ideas every time you sit down in front of your DAW, but as we all know, there are times when the inspiration well runs dry.

If you're struggling to get your project going, try this collection of samples, which takes in chopped-up beats, melodic percussion and more.

While you're at it, check out our guide to writing, producing and finishing an EP in 30 days.

What you need to know

The starting point samples are divided into three folders: Layer Beats, Mixer Feedback and Tone Beats.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The starting point samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Layer beat

Mixer feedback

Tone beat

Starting point samples: click to download

Starting point samples (100MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 75,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub

Tutorials

10 fresh ways to start a track

How to beat writer's block and start a new track

Songwriting basics: using a sample as the inspiration for a new track

11 productivity hacks to get that track finished

9 ways to get better at finishing tracks in your DAW