10 fresh ways to start a new track

Picture the scene. You've set aside a chunk of time for music-making, your other half/ kids/dog/phone are all locked out of the studio, and you're finally sitting down at the computer, bursting with enthusiasm. It's the moment you've been building up to for days: it's time to get a new track underway!

Visions of label interest, Beatport No.1s and A-list DJ-play briefly flash through your mind as you fire up the DAW. You have a good feeling about this one - after all, you've spent sufficient time and effort learning the right tools and techniques, so why can't this be your best track yet?

Yet, when greeted with an empty arrange page, it's almost impossible to transfer that enthusiasm into anything resembling a good idea. Every sample you audition is greeted with a weak "meh". The drum beat you've laid down is bland and uninspiring. You have a few parts working, but it's nowhere near good enough to even bother arranging. You flit between projects and plugins, but to no avail. Deflated, you stamp the session with an almighty 'fail'.

This scenario is one that every producer has experienced. Even with no distractions, the perfect studio setup, and buckets of talent, it's all too easy to find yourself staring at a blank screen.

The passive solution is to attribute this to an inevitable lack of inspiration, cross your fingers and hope that your next session will be more productive. The proactive solution, as we'll explore, is to roll up your sleeves, analyse your weaknesses and try out new approaches for starting tracks.

