SampleRadar: 223 free Jen SX1000 samples

SampleRadar is taking the slightly unusual step of featuring just one instrument this week. All the sounds in this collection were created using the Jen SX1000 monosynth, which was on the market in the late '70s and early '80s.

There's still plenty of variety, though, and many of the samples have been processed to give them extra potency.

What you need to know

The Jen SX1000 breaks are split into three folders: Drums, Loops n Lines and Tape Echo Noises.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Jen SX1000 samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Filtered lead

Fuzz bass

Drum FX

Tape echo noise

Jen SX1000 samples: click to download

Jen SX1000 samples (106MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

