SampleRadar: 330 free retro house samples

Get ready for some of this.

House music has certainly evolved over the years, but many of us still have a fondness for the deep bass, tight beats and simple instrumentation that typified its early sound.

How handy, then, that SampleRadar has put together this collection of retro house samples, which can be downloaded below.

What you need to know

The retro house samples are divided into four folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The retro house samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat

House piano

SH-101 bass loop

FX

Retro house samples: click to download

Retro house samples (194MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub