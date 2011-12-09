SampleRadar: 289 free funk guitar samples

Whether you're producing taut funk or a house banger, the value of a good choppy guitar part can't be underestimated.

It's worth having plenty on your hard drive to be called upon when needed, then, and if you download this week's SampleRadar collection, you'll be all sorted.

What you need to know

The samples are split into seven folders and are all at 110bpm.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The funk guitar samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Guitar A

Guitar B

Guitar C

Guitar D

Guitar E

Guitar F

Guitar G

Funk guitar samples: click to download

Funk guitar samples (273MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

