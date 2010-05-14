SampleRadar: 212 free dancehall samples

SampleRadar is tipping its hat in Jamaica's direction this month, paying tribute to the reggae-derived genre of dancehall.

You'll find everything you need to unleash your inner rudeboy: stick with us and you'll soon be ready to create your own bashment classic.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five folders, each of which contains a construction kit in a specified tempo. Each kit features bass, drums, lead and other loops, while drum hits are also provided.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The dancehall samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Bass 162bpm

Drums 122bpm

Lead 120bpm

IceCream lead 110bpm

Dancehall samples: click to download

Dancehall samples (122MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

