SampleRadar: 212 free dancehall samples

SampleRadar is tipping its hat in Jamaica's direction this month, paying tribute to the reggae-derived genre of dancehall.
You'll find everything you need to unleash your inner rudeboy: stick with us and you'll soon be ready to create your own bashment classic.
What you need to know
The samples are split into five folders, each of which contains a construction kit in a specified tempo. Each kit features bass, drums, lead and other loops, while drum hits are also provided.
All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The dancehall samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example loops
Bass 162bpm
Drums 122bpm
Lead 120bpm
IceCream lead 110bpm
Dancehall samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.