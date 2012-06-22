SampleRadar: 284 free digital lover samples

They were made for each other.

SampleRadar could probably do without hearing any more songs about 'getting down in the club', but it can't deny that it likes to 'get freaky on the floor' once in a while.

This week's collection of sounds is designed to help you to create your own seductive grooves. Just make sure you use them responsibly, y'hear?

What you need to know

The digital lover samples are split into three tempo-labelled construction kits (124, 128 and 130bpm), each of which contains beats, basslines, guitars, synths and other instruments.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The digital lover samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 124 bpm

Pad 124bpm

Clav 128bpm

Guitar 128bpm

Synth bass 130bpm

Mix filter sweep 130bpm

Digital lover samples: click to download

Digital Lover samples (480MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub