SampleRadar: 537 free lo-fi sampler samples

It took us decades to reach the pristine, unblemished quality of digital audio that we enjoy in the 21st century, but - as is often the case - now we've got it, we're not so sure that we want it, and many of us seem to miss the crunchy, characterful sound of days gone by.

Hence the popularity of lo-fi music, which deliberately uses outmoded equipment - or emulates it through modern software - to capture a low-fidelity sound beloved for its soulful grit. That's the vibe we're on for our latest sample pack, which features a variety of lo-fi samples, including drums, synths, stabs and bass sounds.

In putting together this pack, we've run an extensive selection of loops, one-shots and multi-samples through three samplers (the Casio SK-1, Akai S900 and Bugbrand BugCrusher) to achieve varying levels of lo-fi goodness. Dive in and get your hands dirty.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Lo-fi sampler samples: click to download

Lo-fi sampler samples (303MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

