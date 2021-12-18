SampleRadar advent calendar: 181 free synth chords samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Head over to our virtual advent calendar to browse the whole collection and download more sounds as the month goes on.

Barely any of the audible frequency range is left undisturbed by this sample collection. Individual synth patches were created for fatness and then layered up through an FX heavy group bus to produce synth loops and chord hits, perfect for dropping into your productions and bringing some harmonic richness to any track.

As these sounds are quite full they are also great fodder for further processing, from filtering and modulation to heavy pitching and distortion. Make 'em your own.

What you need to know

The samples in this sample pack are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Synth chords samples: click to download

Synth chords samples (349MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Tutorials

10 ways to get creative with your sample packs

10 creative tips for working with samples

How to remix synth loops with a sampler

6 ways to make better use of samples