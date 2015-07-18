SampleRadar: 300 free undercover samples

This edition of SampleRadar is very much a covert operation, as we deliver a collection of suspenseful, spy movie-friendly undercover sounds.

Make sure no one follows you to the download link, and expand the zip file within 30 seconds to prevent it from self-destructing.

What you need to know

The undercover samples are divided into five folders: Guitar Chords, Horn Swells (both categorised by key) and Loops n Lines (categorised by tempo).

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The undercover samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Gretsch chord

Horn swell

Drum loop 80bpm

Undercover samples: click to download

Undercover samples (313MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub