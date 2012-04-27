SampleRadar: 229 free Wavedrum samples

Korg's Wavedrum is one of the most inspiring electronic percussion instruments on the market, but if you don't happen to own one (or you do own one but can't play it very well), SampleRadar is here to give you a taste of what it can do.

Our sample team has got hands-on with the Wavedrum to bring you a selection of exotic-sounding loops that can be used to spice up your productions.

What you need to know

The Wavedrum samples are named according to the type of sound used. The tempo of each one is listed as well.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Wavedrum samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Djembe 90bpm

Okokolo 120bpm

Big hand 90bpm

Cajon 120bpm

Wavedrum samples: click to download

Wavedrum samples (184MB)

