SampleRadar: 494 free essential drum kit samples

If you're short on one-shot drum kit samples, you won't be for much longer. SampleRadar is offering you 18 complete kits, each of which features one-shots that you can load into your software of choice.

What you need to know

The essential drum kit samples are divided into 18 folders, each of which contains a kit's worth of one-shot drum and percussion samples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The essential drum kit samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Essential drum kit samples: click to download

Essential drum kit samples (31MB)

