SampleRadar: 713 free robotic synth-pop samples

The latest offering from SampleRadar collects old-school robotic synth-pop samples directly inspired by German pioneers Kraftwerk. The likes of drum machines, FX, speaking toys and vocoded vocals (some in German) are all included - scroll down to download.

What you need to know

The samples are split into nine folders, each of which is named to give an indication of the type of samples that are contained within.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The robotic synthpop samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Korg KR55 beat

FX sound

Speaking toy

Vocoded vocal

Robotic synthpop samples: click to download

Robotic synthpop samples (185MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

