SampleRadar: 120 free ultra-modern bass samples

This SampleRadar collection started with multi-octave oscillators (in Unison stacks were possible) and plenty of detune. These were then used to record the basslines, before judicious processing was applied.

The result is a collection of contemporary-sounding bass loops that will slot perfectly into your latest banger.

What you need to know

The ultra-modern bass samples are divided into six tempo-labelled folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The ultra-modern bass samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Ultra-modern bass samples: click to download

Ultra modern bass samples (76MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

