SampleRadar: 215 free summer lovin' samples

The World Cup starts today, the festival season is getting into full swing and the year-old congealed burger fat has been cleaned off the SampleRadar barbecue. All of which can mean only one thing: summer is here.

To celebrate, our latest collection of royalty-free sounds has a smooth, relaxed, summery R&B feel, with an '80s vibe being evident in some of the samples. Roll the top down and give them a spin - or just listen to them while you're sheltering from the rain in your darkened studio.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four folders, each of which contains a construction kit in a specified tempo. Each kit features a selection of drum and instrument loops

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The Summer lovin' samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example loops

Bass 95bpm

Drums 110bpm

Guitar 86bpm

Bell piano 80bpm

Summer lovin' samples: click to download

Summer lovin' samples (186MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

