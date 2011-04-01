SampleRadar: 440 free amped samples

We're all for producing music 'in the box', but when you want to add a bit of grit and character to your sounds, nothing beats sending them through a real amp.

And that's exactly what's been done to the samples in this week's collection: it offers re-amped bass, drum and guitar loops in four different styles.

What you need to know

The samples are split into four tempo-labelled construction kits: Dub, Jazz, Experimental and Funk. Each of these contains drum, bass and guitar loops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The amped samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Dub drums (60bpm)

Jazz bass (120bpm)

Experimental tone (100bpm)

Funk guitar (100bpm)

Amped samples: click to download

Amped samples (628MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

