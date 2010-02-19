SampleRadar: 500 free loungekore samples

Yeah, your living room looks just like this.

How's your week been? Stressful? Modern life certainly can be, so we'd recommend spending some of your weekend 'me time' with SampleRadar's royalty-free collection of loungekore samples.

As you'd expect, these sit towards the relaxed end of the sonic spectrum, and you can expect the tones to be smooth as opposed to spiky.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five construction kits, each of which contains percussive and instrumental sounds at a specific tempo (68, 70, 80, 112 and 120bpm). As well as loops, some of the kits also contain hits and multisamples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The loungekore samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Elka synth (Kit 1)



Beat (Kit 2)

Guitar (Kit 3)

Mellotron (Kit 4)

Organ (Kit 5)

Loungekore samples: click to download

Loungekore samples (313MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

