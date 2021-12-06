SampleRadar advent calendar: 278 free hi-hat and cymbal samples

Every day leading up to 25 December, we're sharing a free sample pack as part of our SampleRadar advent calendar.

Today's free sample pack focuses on the sounds of hi-hats, cymbals and gongs. Packed with everything metallic, this pack is loaded with hi-hats that have been recorded from real kits, sampled from classic drum machines, and synthesized from scratch. There's also a ton of cymbal samples, including ride, crash, china, and splash cymbals, on top of processed and reversed cymbal sounds for something a little more experimental.

What you need to know

The samples are split into two folders, in which you'll find further subfolders divided by sample type.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Hi-hat and cymbal samples: click to download

Hi-hat and cymbal samples (143MB)

These samples were originally distributed by Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

