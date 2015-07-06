SampleRadar: 214 free 8-bit bonanza samples

We all recognise those beautifully bleepy 8-bit sounds of yesterday, but do you know how to create them?

Fear not, because SampleRadar is on-hand to provide a wide selection of lo-fi noises that are ready to be dropped into your productions. Based on simple synth sources, these have been squashed and processed to give you that authentic chiptune vibe.

What you need to know

The 8-bit bonanza samples are divided into four folders: Bitty Noises, FM Arp Loops, VocoBit Hits and VocoBit Noises.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 8-bit bonanza samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bitty Noise

FM Arp Loop

VocoBit Hit

VocoBit Noise

8-bit bonanza samples: click to download

8-bit bonanza samples (56MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

