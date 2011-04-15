SampleRadar: 426 free nu-disco samples

The glory years of disco may have been in the late '70s and early '80s, but its dancefloor friendly sound has never really gone away.

These days, we have nu-disco, which takes inspiration from the past while having an upfront sound to please today's club-goers. And SampleRadar has the sonic tools you need to make it.

What you need to know

The samples are split into three tempo-labelled kits of loops 'n' lines, each of which contains drum, bass and guitar loops plus breaks, sweeps and drops.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The nu-disco samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Drums 125bpm

Bass 128bpm

Guitar 130bpm

Sweep 130bpm

Nu-disco samples: click to download

Nu-disco samples (306MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

