50 production secrets from the pros

Richard: “I believe it takes a while before you get used to a certain room, the way it sounds and the way the speakers are harmonising. The more time you spend producing there, the better you know the dynamics.

“All the Tosca albums from 2004 onwards were produced in the current studio - and we still feel very comfortable there.”

Rupert: “I know artists who travel all the time; all they work with is their laptop and their ears. That’s fair enough, but for Tosca we wanted to concentrate all our powers in one place, so we don’t have to worry about unknown loudspeakers, missing gear or overbooked flights and hotels.

“We know the space, it’s waiting for us and we know how it sounds. This plug-and-play situation is really ideal for us.”